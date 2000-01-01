Today, 06:48 PM #1 Thonor Generation 2 Join Date: Jan 2009 Location: Calgary Posts: 105 For Sale - Bunch of Older 3rd Party Items



I have a bunch of items I'd like to sell. See below and PM me with anything you'd like to buy.



I'm in Calgary, so I will charge actual shipping. (your choice if I use delivery tracking - it is a little cheaper without).



Most items (with exception of the bigger ones) shipping cost is about $15 to Canada or $20 to the US. I will of course combine shipping with multiple purchases.



Cybertron.ca members can take 10% off the prices I've listed here (all are also listed on ebay - I'll do my best to keep the list updated).



All are 100% complete and in excellent condition, and displayed as collectibles (except Crox - I've noted the issue with him below).



Items for sale:



MakeToys Chaos Paladin (The Fallen) - $95





Toyworld Aurora (Throttlebot Combiner) - $30





Mastermind Creations Knight Morpher KM-03 Cyclops (Shockwave) - $225





Mastermind Creations Knight Morpher KM-05 Screecher (Starscream) - $70 - SOLD





Fansproject Trianix Alpha (includes FP replacement hip part) - $115





Fansproject Function X-V - MADLAW (Quickswitch) - $80





Fansproject Function X-8 Crox (Skullcruncher) - $40 - has a broken rear leg. See picture. Displays fine in either mode if you stick it in place.













iGear PP05P - Patrol Specialist (Ironhide) - $30 - SOLD





iGear MW-01 - Mini Warrior Spray (Seaspray) - $35





iGear MW-02 Mini Warrior Rager (Huffer) - $40 - First release version





iGear MW-03 Mini Warrior Hench (Brawn) - $49 - First release version





iGear MW-04 Mini Warrior UFO (Cosmos) - $40 - includes the clear stand





iGear MW-06 Mini Warrior Duneraker (Beachcomber) - $35 - includes the tiny flower accessory





iGear MW-07 Mini Warrior Veer (Swerve) - $35

Hi All:I have a bunch of items I'd like to sell. See below and PM me with anything you'd like to buy.I'm in Calgary, so I will charge actual shipping. (your choice if I use delivery tracking - it is a little cheaper without).Most items (with exception of the bigger ones) shipping cost is about $15 to Canada or $20 to the US. I will of course combine shipping with multiple purchases.Cybertron.ca members can take 10% off the prices I've listed here (all are also listed on ebay - I'll do my best to keep the list updated).All are 100% complete and in excellent condition, and displayed as collectibles (except Crox - I've noted the issue with him below).Items for sale:MakeToys Chaos Paladin (The Fallen) - $95Toyworld Aurora (Throttlebot Combiner) - $30Mastermind Creations Knight Morpher KM-03 Cyclops (Shockwave) - $225Fansproject Trianix Alpha (includes FP replacement hip part) - $115Fansproject Function X-V - MADLAW (Quickswitch) - $80Fansproject Function X-8 Crox (Skullcruncher) - $40 - has a broken rear leg. See picture. Displays fine in either mode if you stick it in place.iGear MW-01 - Mini Warrior Spray (Seaspray) - $35iGear MW-02 Mini Warrior Rager (Huffer) - $40 - First release versioniGear MW-03 Mini Warrior Hench (Brawn) - $49 - First release versioniGear MW-04 Mini Warrior UFO (Cosmos) - $40 - includes the clear standiGear MW-06 Mini Warrior Duneraker (Beachcomber) - $35 - includes the tiny flower accessoryiGear MW-07 Mini Warrior Veer (Swerve) - $35

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

