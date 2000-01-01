Hi All:
I have a bunch of items I'd like to sell. See below and PM me with anything you'd like to buy.
I'm in Calgary, so I will charge actual shipping. (your choice if I use delivery tracking - it is a little cheaper without).
Most items (with exception of the bigger ones) shipping cost is about $15 to Canada or $20 to the US. I will of course combine shipping with multiple purchases.
Cybertron.ca members can take 10% off the prices I've listed here (all are also listed on ebay - I'll do my best to keep the list updated).
All are 100% complete and in excellent condition, and displayed as collectibles (except Crox - I've noted the issue with him below).
Items for sale:
MakeToys Chaos Paladin (The Fallen) - $95
Toyworld Aurora (Throttlebot Combiner) - $30
Mastermind Creations Knight Morpher KM-03 Cyclops (Shockwave) - $225
Mastermind Creations Knight Morpher KM-05 Screecher (Starscream) - $70 - SOLD
Fansproject Trianix Alpha (includes FP replacement hip part) - $115
Fansproject Function X-V - MADLAW (Quickswitch) - $80
Fansproject Function X-8 Crox (Skullcruncher) - $40 - has a broken rear leg. See picture. Displays fine in either mode if you stick it in place.
iGear PP05P - Patrol Specialist (Ironhide) - $30 - SOLD
iGear MW-01 - Mini Warrior Spray (Seaspray) - $35
iGear MW-02 Mini Warrior Rager (Huffer) - $40 - First release version
iGear MW-03 Mini Warrior Hench (Brawn) - $49 - First release version
iGear MW-04 Mini Warrior UFO (Cosmos) - $40 - includes the clear stand
iGear MW-06 Mini Warrior Duneraker (Beachcomber) - $35 - includes the tiny flower accessory
iGear MW-07 Mini Warrior Veer (Swerve) - $35