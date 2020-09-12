|
IDW?s Transformers x Back To The Future, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
More Gigawatt awaits, via SYFY WIRE’s 5-page preview of Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) “I often joke that my to-do list is the same now as it was when I was 10,” Cavan Scott tells SYFY WIRE.*“With Transformers Back to the Future, Im definitely doubling down on this fact. Growing up in the ’80s, I was obsessed with both series and they mesh so well together. After all, were talking about two movies that featured » Continue Reading.
