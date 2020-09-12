Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page IDW?s Transformers x Back To The Future, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:21 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,343
IDW?s Transformers x Back To The Future, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1


More Gigawatt awaits, via SYFY WIRE’s 5-page preview of Transformers x Back To The Future issue #1. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) “I often joke that my to-do list is the same now as it was when I was 10,” Cavan Scott tells SYFY WIRE.*“With Transformers Back to the Future, Im definitely doubling down on this fact. Growing up in the ’80s, I was obsessed with both series and they mesh so well together. After all, were talking about two movies that featured &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDW’s Transformers x Back To The Future, 5-Page Preview of Issue #1 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
1997 Beast Wars Transformers SPITTOR Basic Class Predacon 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers Electronic Revving Robots Bumblebee & Cyber Stompin' Optimus Prime
Transformers
transformers g1 slag
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 12 Brawl Voyager Class
Transformers
2014 DX9 Splinter Wreck-Gar Transformer 3rd Third Party Action Figure COMPLETE
Transformers
Vintage ALPHABOTS Alphabet Transforming Letters Alpha Bots lot
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:01 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.