TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up June Week 3
It’s time for our usual international weekly sightings round up thanks to the reports of 2005 Boards members all over the world. This week some new Cyberverse and Earthrise toys have been spotted in Germany, and with stores opening again in the*Philippines new Studio Series figures are available. Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3, Earthrise Wave 1 Micromasters And Cyberverse Wave 6 Ultra Class in Germany
*2005 Boards member Nevermore*found the a new series of Cyberverse Turbo Changers together with Earthrise*Trip-Up & Daddy-O and Bombshock & Growl at Spielzeugparadies Wagner in downtown Bochumand. To top it all Cyberverse Rack » Continue Reading.
