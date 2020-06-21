Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 3
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,834
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 3


It’s time for our usual international weekly sightings round up thanks to the reports of 2005 Boards members all over the world. This week some new Cyberverse and Earthrise toys have been spotted in Germany, and with stores opening again in the*Philippines new Studio Series figures are available. Cyberverse Tiny Turbo Changers Series 3, Earthrise Wave 1 Micromasters And Cyberverse Wave 6 Ultra Class in Germany *2005 Boards member Nevermore*found the a new series of Cyberverse Turbo Changers together with Earthrise*Trip-Up &#38; Daddy-O and Bombshock &#38; Growl at Spielzeugparadies Wagner in downtown Bochumand. To top it all Cyberverse Rack &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up  June Week 3 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Voyager Class Titans Return GALVATRON Action Figure
Transformers
Takara Transformers Arms Micron AM-12 War Breakdown with Zamu
Transformers
Takara Transformers AM-33 Final Battle Megatron Complete and MIB
Transformers
Takara Transformers United Black Optimus Prime Tokyo Toy Show Exclusive
Transformers
Mastermind Creations R17 Carnifex with Continuum Set & Bonus 100% complete
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys Battle Tanker with Laser Prime 100% complete with G2 Prime
Transformers
Perfect Effect Transformers PE-01R and PE-01F Frenzy & Rumble
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 01:11 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.