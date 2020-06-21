|
Official Transformers Mazes By Meiro Yoshikawa
The official Takara Tomy Twitter account
*have announced a special collaboration with maze artist and illustrator*Meiro Yoshikawa
. They have shared five official Transformers-themed mazes over the week. You can download and print Autobot and Decepticon insignias, Megatron, Bumblebee and Optimus Prime mazes and have some fun trying to complete them. We have to tell you that some of them are quite challenging! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
