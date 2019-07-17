|
TFW2005 Round-Up Of News From San Diego Comic-Con
We had sure so busy and exiting days with San Diego Comic-Con this year. Heres the round-up of the news from Wednesday to Friday, bringing your the most exciting news from San Diego Comic-Con 2019,*where the Unicron Gray Prototype was for sure one of the main attractions. Thanks for stopping by and we hope you enjoyed the images and coverage. San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Preview Night Hasbro Booth War for Cybertron UNICRON On Display San Diego Comic-Con 2019 War For Cybertron Unicron Gray Prototype On Display
<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2019/07/18/san-diego-comic-con-2019-war-for-cybertron-unicron-gray-prototype-planet-mode-on-display-392347">San Diego Comic-Con 2019 War For Cybertron Unicron Gray Prototype » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.