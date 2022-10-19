Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,086

Details On Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal



Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal is currently being imported to the United States. With it, we have the details of the third and final [known] Smash Changer gimmick toy for the 7th Live Action Movie. Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Smash Changer Optimus Primal Hasbro Code:*F4641 Product Name: TRA MV7 Smash Changer Optimus Primal EAN:*5010993958801 Case Breakdown: 3 Per Case Primal will join its brethren, Optimus Prime and Rhinox, for the Smash Changers line.



