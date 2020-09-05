|
Newage H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Renders
Third party company*Newage Toys have shared the first color renders of their*H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus)*via their Weibo account.
The Legends scale market is highly competitive for sure. Newage presents their take on G1 Ultra Magnus just minutes after the Magic Square Toys revealed their*MS-B31 Brobdingnag
. Newage brings us an Ultra Magnus design based on the original G1 toy idea of a separate white Optimus Prime figure which uses parts of the vehicle mode as an armor. The design of the 2 components is close to the G1 animation style and we are » Continue Reading.
