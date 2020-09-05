Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Renders
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,303
Newage H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Renders


Third party company*Newage Toys have shared the first color renders of their*H27W Conquest &#38; H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus)*via their Weibo account. The Legends scale market is highly competitive for sure. Newage presents their take on G1 Ultra Magnus just minutes after the Magic Square Toys revealed their*MS-B31 Brobdingnag. Newage brings us an Ultra Magnus design based on the original G1 toy idea of a separate white Optimus Prime figure which uses parts of the vehicle mode as an armor. The design of the 2 components is close to the G1 animation style and we are &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage H27W Conquest & H28 Octavian (Legends Scale G1 Ultra Magnus) Color Renders appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Generations Titans Return Fortress Maximus w/ Cerebros
Transformers
transformers Movie Figures lot Studio Series!
Transformers
Transformers - Generations Select - Deluxe - Powerdasher Cromar - Sealed
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Greasepit -
Transformers
Transformers Generations Selects Earthrise Deluxe Hubcap - Exclusive In Stock
Transformers
Transformers Toys Studio Series 38 Voyager Class Optimus Prime Tf: Bumblebee
Transformers
Transformers Earthrise Thundercracker Skywarp Cybertronian Villains 2-Pack
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.