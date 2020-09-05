|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream Released In Canada
Via friend site Cybertron.ca
*we can report that the*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream has been released in Canada. The latest Masterpiece incarnation of the treacherous Decepticon from the Transformers 2007 live-action movie was found at*a Toys R Us in Ontario by Cybertron.ca member*dr.snakeman. Happy hunting!
