Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise ER-12 Fasttrack Official In-Hand Images

The official* TakaraTomy Transformers Twitter *has shared official in-hand images of Transformers Earthrise ER-12 Fasttrack. Fasttrack*is shown in three shots, in robot mode and alt mode (missing the spear mode revealed previously ). Fasttrack pre-orders in Japan have started and he will be released in Japan by January 2021 while he’s expected by October this year in the US market. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post, and then share your impressions on the 2005 BoardThe post Takara Tomy Transformers Earthrise ER-12 Fasttrack Official In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM