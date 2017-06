Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman New Stock Pictures

Thanks to Weibo user ??????????? *we have some*Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe Cogman New Stock Pictures. We have pictures of the packaging, robot mode and vehicle mode next to his Headmaster unit. The figure looks highly detailed (even the Headmaster) with a nice weathered effect on the body. It aslo includes a sword as a weapon, You can check the pictures after the jump and then join to the discussion at the 2005 Boards.