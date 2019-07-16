|
IDW Transformers x Ghostbusters #2 Full Preview
Via*Graphic Policy
*we can share for you the full 5-page preview of the latest IDW crossover*Transformers x Ghostbusters #2. This is the second issue of a 5-part mini-series which brings us the debut of Ectotron as a character on this story. On this 5-page preview, the Ghostbusters crew meet Ectotron and, as you should have guessed, things get really messy with the sudden appearance of certain ghost that Transformers fans should know well. This issue is scheduled for release on July 17th, so dont forget to grab your copy. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images of the » Continue Reading.
