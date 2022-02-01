Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 05:04 PM
bondo21
Generation 2
Join Date: Sep 2010
Location: Ontario
Posts: 110
Bondo21's Thinning the Herd Sale
Been running out of space in the storage bins under the stairs. Time to unload some of the figures that haven't stood my test of time.

Please PM only. Do not post in this thread.

Prices are negotiable, especially if you're interested in multiple figures.

Leaders - $40
Voyagers - $25-$30
Deluxes - $15-$20
Smaller classes - $5-$10

Pay by EFT or cash. Available for local pickup in Kitchener, Ont. Will ship but buyer's pays shipping costs.

Most figures are loose but complete. Any damage or missing accessories are specifically noted.
Instructions are available for almost all figures. It's mostly ones that came in multi-packs that may or may not have instructions.
If figures were released with trading cards or backdrops, those are not available.


TRANSFORMERS (2010)

LEGENDS
- Gold Bumblebee (G1)
- Megatron (G1)
- Optimus Prime (G1)
- Starscream (G1)

SCOUT
- Wreckloose


TRANSFORMERS PRIME

LEGION
- Cindersaur / Smokescreen 2-Pack
- Quick Blade Bumblebee
- Autobot Tailgate
- Prowl
- Abominus (translucent plastic giftset)
- Zamu

COMMANDER
- Unicron Megatron
- Decepticon Bludgeon
- Ironhide
- Trailcutter

DELUXE
- Decepticon Rumble
- Sergeant Kup
- Skystalker
- Shadow Strike Bumblebee
- Prowl
- Hot Shot
- Vertebreak

VOYAGER
- Grimwing
- Thundertron


ROBOTS IN DISGUISE

WARRIOR
- Autobot Twinferno
- Gold Armor Grimlock


GENERATIONS

LEGENDS
- Nemesis Prime & Spinister
- Cliffjumper & Suppressor

DELUXE
- Armada Starscream
- Jhiaxus
- Megatron (stealth bomber design)
- Bumblebee (muscle car design)
- Trailcutter
- Hoist
- Scoop
- Mini-Con Assault Team
- Autobot Skids (missing nudge gun & nitrogen gun)

VOYAGER
- Blitzwing
- Autobot Springer
- Grimlock (Fall of Cybertron design)
- Roadbuster

LEADER
- Jetfire


COMBINER WARS

LEGENDS
- Windcharger
- Rodimus
- Huffer
- Autobot Pipes
- Buzzsaw
- Decepticon Viper

DELUXE
- Ironhide
- Mirage
- Prowl
- Sunstreaker
- Wheeljack
- Autobot Hound
- Smokescreen
- Trailbreaker

VOYAGER
- Optimus Prime
- Battle Core Optimus Prime
- Sky Lynx
- Cyclonus

LEADER
- Ultra Magnus with Minimus Ambus
- Megatron
- Starscream
- Skywarp
- Thundercracker


TITANS RETURN

TITAN MASTER
- Loudmouth
- Nightbeat
- Terri-Bull
- Apeface
- Brawn
- Skytread
- Decepticon Fangry
- Autobot Ptero
- Sawback
- Repugnus
- Autobot Shuffler
- Ramhorn
- Thunderwing head from Siege on Cybertron set
- Rodimus Prime head from Chaos on Velocitron set

LEGENDS
- Autobot Rewind (1st copy)
- Autobot Rewind (2nd copy)
- Autobot Stripes
- Laserbeak
- Ravage
- Decepticon Rumble
- Bumblebee
- Roadburn

DELUXE
- Grax & Skullsmasher
- Autobot Stylor & Chromedome
- Furos & Hardhead
- Blowpipe & Triggerhappy
- Autobot Throttle & Autobot Breakaway
- Freezeout & Autobot Topspin
- Aimless & Misfire
- Caliburst & Slugslinger
- Flameout & Twin Twist
- Vorath & Mindwipe
- Monxo & Wolfwire
- Xort & Highbrow
- Daburu & Autobot Twinferno
- Scorchfire & Windblade
- Hyperfire & Blurr
- Convex & Perceptor
- Flintlock & Sergeant Kup
- Firedrive & Autobot Hot Rod (spoiler is broken off but included)
- Professor Go & Metalhawk from Siege on Cybertron set

VOYAGER
- Nucleon & Galvatron
- Autobot Sovereign & Alpha Trion
- Autobot Infinitus & Sentinel Prime
- Decepticon Hazard & Blitzwing
- Diac & Optimus Prime
- Doomshot & Megatron
- Darkmoon & Astrotrain
- Dynamus & Quickswitch from Chaos on Velocitron set
- Refractor & Laser Prime from Chaos on Velocitron set
- Fathom & Tidal Wave from Siege on Cybertron set

LEADER
- Twin Cast & Autobot Blaster
- Soundblaster & Soundwave
- Ominus & Sky Shadow
- Ginrai & Magnus Prime from Siege on Cybertron set


POWER OF THE PRIMES

PRIME MASTER
- Liege Maximo (w/ Skullgrin decoy armor)
- Micronus (w/ Autobot Cloudburst decoy armor)
- Vector Prime (w/ Metalhawk decoy armor)
- Alchemist Prime (w/ Submarauder decoy armor)
- Alpha Trion (w/ Landmine decoy armor)
- Megatronus (w/ Bomb-Burst decoy armor)
- Quintus Prime (w/ Decepticon Bludgeon decoy armor)
- Solus Prime (w/ Octopunch decoy armor)

DELUXE
- Autobot Jazz

VOYAGER
- Starscream

LEADER
- Evolution Rodimus Prime


SIEGE

DELUXE
- Sideswipe
- Red Alert
- Bluestreak
- Ironhide
- Ratchet

VOYAGER
- Optimus Prime
- Megatron
- Soundwave


EARTHRISE

DELUXE
- Shattered Glass Ratchet


KINGDOM

DELUXE
- Cheetor


TRANSFORMERS (2007 MOVIE)

VOYAGER
- Megatron


REVENGE OF THE FALLEN

SCOUT
- Scattershot
- Divebomb (one of the tail fins is broken)
- Scalpel (yes, it does have all six legs)
- Beachcomber (from Road Rival Showdown 2-pack)

DELUXE
- Deep Desert Brawl
- Rampage (yellow version)
- Armorhide
- Wheelie

VOYAGER
- Mindwipe
- Long Haul
- Mixmaster
- Ironhide
- Demolishor
- Megatron
- Grindor

LEADER
- Optimus Prime
- Megatron
- Jetfire (missing rotary cannon missile launcher and missile)


TRANSFORMERS 2010 (HUNT FOR THE DECEPTICONS)

LEGENDS
- Long Haul

SCOUT
- Brimstone
- Breacher

DELUXE
- Tomahawk
- Bonecrusher (from The Fury Of Bonecrusher set)

VOYAGER
- Highbrow

HUMAN ALLIANCE
- Autobot Jazz / Captain Lennox


DARK OF THE MOON

MINI-CONS
- Dualor (Grimlock)
- Rav (Swoop)
- Triceradon (Slag)
- Catilla (some tiger thing)

LEGION
- Flak

COMMANDER
- Powerglide
- Autobot Guzzle

HUMAN ALLIANCE
- Tailpipe w/ Pinpointer & Sergeant Noble
- Leadfoot / Sergeant Detour & Steeljaw (missing grey missile)

DELUXE
- Starscream
- Thundercracker
- Ratchet
- Darksteel
- Air Raid
- Optimus Prime (DOTM Figure from Optimus Prime 2-Pack)

VOYAGER
- Shockwave
- Sentinel Prime
- Optimus Prime
- Skyhammer


CYBERVERSE

LEGION
- Evac


AGE OF EXTINCTION

LEGENDS
- Bumblebee ("Classic" legends figure from Evolution 2-Pack)

DELUXE
- Lockdown
- Crosshairs

VOYAGER
- Autobot Drift


THE LAST KNIGHT

LEGION
- Optimus Prime

DELUXE
- Drift


BUMBLEBEE

ENERGON IGNITERS SPEED SERIES
- Optimus Prime


STUDIO SERIES

DELUXE
- #26 - WWII Bumblebee (The Last Knight)
