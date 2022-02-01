bondo21 Generation 2 Join Date: Sep 2010 Location: Ontario Posts: 110

Bondo21's Thinning the Herd Sale Been running out of space in the storage bins under the stairs. Time to unload some of the figures that haven't stood my test of time.



Leaders - $40

Voyagers - $25-$30

Deluxes - $15-$20

Smaller classes - $5-$10



Pay by EFT or cash. Available for local pickup in Kitchener, Ont. Will ship but buyer's pays shipping costs.



Most figures are loose but complete. Any damage or missing accessories are specifically noted.

Instructions are available for almost all figures. It's mostly ones that came in multi-packs that may or may not have instructions.

If figures were released with trading cards or backdrops, those are not available.





TRANSFORMERS (2010)



LEGENDS

- Gold Bumblebee (G1)

- Megatron (G1)

- Optimus Prime (G1)

- Starscream (G1)



SCOUT

- Wreckloose





TRANSFORMERS PRIME



LEGION

- Cindersaur / Smokescreen 2-Pack

- Quick Blade Bumblebee

- Autobot Tailgate

- Prowl

- Abominus (translucent plastic giftset)

- Zamu



COMMANDER

- Unicron Megatron

- Decepticon Bludgeon

- Ironhide

- Trailcutter



DELUXE

- Decepticon Rumble

- Sergeant Kup

- Skystalker

- Shadow Strike Bumblebee

- Prowl

- Hot Shot

- Vertebreak



VOYAGER

- Grimwing

- Thundertron





ROBOTS IN DISGUISE



WARRIOR

- Autobot Twinferno

- Gold Armor Grimlock





GENERATIONS



LEGENDS

- Nemesis Prime & Spinister

- Cliffjumper & Suppressor



DELUXE

- Armada Starscream

- Jhiaxus

- Megatron (stealth bomber design)

- Bumblebee (muscle car design)

- Trailcutter

- Hoist

- Scoop

- Mini-Con Assault Team

- Autobot Skids (missing nudge gun & nitrogen gun)



VOYAGER

- Blitzwing

- Autobot Springer

- Grimlock (Fall of Cybertron design)

- Roadbuster



LEADER

- Jetfire





COMBINER WARS



LEGENDS

- Windcharger

- Rodimus

- Huffer

- Autobot Pipes

- Buzzsaw

- Decepticon Viper



DELUXE

- Ironhide

- Mirage

- Prowl

- Sunstreaker

- Wheeljack

- Autobot Hound

- Smokescreen

- Trailbreaker



VOYAGER

- Optimus Prime

- Battle Core Optimus Prime

- Sky Lynx

- Cyclonus



LEADER

- Ultra Magnus with Minimus Ambus

- Megatron

- Starscream

- Skywarp

- Thundercracker





TITANS RETURN



TITAN MASTER

- Loudmouth

- Nightbeat

- Terri-Bull

- Apeface

- Brawn

- Skytread

- Decepticon Fangry

- Autobot Ptero

- Sawback

- Repugnus

- Autobot Shuffler

- Ramhorn

- Thunderwing head from Siege on Cybertron set

- Rodimus Prime head from Chaos on Velocitron set



LEGENDS

- Autobot Rewind (1st copy)

- Autobot Rewind (2nd copy)

- Autobot Stripes

- Laserbeak

- Ravage

- Decepticon Rumble

- Bumblebee

- Roadburn



DELUXE

- Grax & Skullsmasher

- Autobot Stylor & Chromedome

- Furos & Hardhead

- Blowpipe & Triggerhappy

- Autobot Throttle & Autobot Breakaway

- Freezeout & Autobot Topspin

- Aimless & Misfire

- Caliburst & Slugslinger

- Flameout & Twin Twist

- Vorath & Mindwipe

- Monxo & Wolfwire

- Xort & Highbrow

- Daburu & Autobot Twinferno

- Scorchfire & Windblade

- Hyperfire & Blurr

- Convex & Perceptor

- Flintlock & Sergeant Kup

- Firedrive & Autobot Hot Rod (spoiler is broken off but included)

- Professor Go & Metalhawk from Siege on Cybertron set



VOYAGER

- Nucleon & Galvatron

- Autobot Sovereign & Alpha Trion

- Autobot Infinitus & Sentinel Prime

- Decepticon Hazard & Blitzwing

- Diac & Optimus Prime

- Doomshot & Megatron

- Darkmoon & Astrotrain

- Dynamus & Quickswitch from Chaos on Velocitron set

- Refractor & Laser Prime from Chaos on Velocitron set

- Fathom & Tidal Wave from Siege on Cybertron set



LEADER

- Twin Cast & Autobot Blaster

- Soundblaster & Soundwave

- Ominus & Sky Shadow

- Ginrai & Magnus Prime from Siege on Cybertron set





POWER OF THE PRIMES



PRIME MASTER

- Liege Maximo (w/ Skullgrin decoy armor)

- Micronus (w/ Autobot Cloudburst decoy armor)

- Vector Prime (w/ Metalhawk decoy armor)

- Alchemist Prime (w/ Submarauder decoy armor)

- Alpha Trion (w/ Landmine decoy armor)

- Megatronus (w/ Bomb-Burst decoy armor)

- Quintus Prime (w/ Decepticon Bludgeon decoy armor)

- Solus Prime (w/ Octopunch decoy armor)



DELUXE

- Autobot Jazz



VOYAGER

- Starscream



LEADER

- Evolution Rodimus Prime





SIEGE



DELUXE

- Sideswipe

- Red Alert

- Bluestreak

- Ironhide

- Ratchet



VOYAGER

- Optimus Prime

- Megatron

- Soundwave





EARTHRISE



DELUXE

- Shattered Glass Ratchet





KINGDOM



DELUXE

- Cheetor





TRANSFORMERS (2007 MOVIE)



VOYAGER

- Megatron





REVENGE OF THE FALLEN



SCOUT

- Scattershot

- Divebomb (one of the tail fins is broken)

- Scalpel (yes, it does have all six legs)

- Beachcomber (from Road Rival Showdown 2-pack)



DELUXE

- Deep Desert Brawl

- Rampage (yellow version)

- Armorhide

- Wheelie



VOYAGER

- Mindwipe

- Long Haul

- Mixmaster

- Ironhide

- Demolishor

- Megatron

- Grindor



LEADER

- Optimus Prime

- Megatron

- Jetfire (missing rotary cannon missile launcher and missile)





TRANSFORMERS 2010 (HUNT FOR THE DECEPTICONS)



LEGENDS

- Long Haul



SCOUT

- Brimstone

- Breacher



DELUXE

- Tomahawk

- Bonecrusher (from The Fury Of Bonecrusher set)



VOYAGER

- Highbrow



HUMAN ALLIANCE

- Autobot Jazz / Captain Lennox





DARK OF THE MOON



MINI-CONS

- Dualor (Grimlock)

- Rav (Swoop)

- Triceradon (Slag)

- Catilla (some tiger thing)



LEGION

- Flak



COMMANDER

- Powerglide

- Autobot Guzzle



HUMAN ALLIANCE

- Tailpipe w/ Pinpointer & Sergeant Noble

- Leadfoot / Sergeant Detour & Steeljaw (missing grey missile)



DELUXE

- Starscream

- Thundercracker

- Ratchet

- Darksteel

- Air Raid

- Optimus Prime (DOTM Figure from Optimus Prime 2-Pack)



VOYAGER

- Shockwave

- Sentinel Prime

- Optimus Prime

- Skyhammer





CYBERVERSE



LEGION

- Evac





AGE OF EXTINCTION



LEGENDS

- Bumblebee ("Classic" legends figure from Evolution 2-Pack)



DELUXE

- Lockdown

- Crosshairs



VOYAGER

- Autobot Drift





THE LAST KNIGHT



LEGION

- Optimus Prime



DELUXE

- Drift





BUMBLEBEE



ENERGON IGNITERS SPEED SERIES

- Optimus Prime





STUDIO SERIES



DELUXE

- #26 - WWII Bumblebee (The Last Knight)