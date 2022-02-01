|
Bondo21's Thinning the Herd Sale
Been running out of space in the storage bins under the stairs. Time to unload some of the figures that haven't stood my test of time.
Please PM only. Do not post in this thread.
Prices are negotiable, especially if you're interested in multiple figures.
Leaders - $40
Voyagers - $25-$30
Deluxes - $15-$20
Smaller classes - $5-$10
Pay by EFT or cash. Available for local pickup in Kitchener, Ont. Will ship but buyer's pays shipping costs.
Most figures are loose but complete. Any damage or missing accessories are specifically noted.
Instructions are available for almost all figures. It's mostly ones that came in multi-packs that may or may not have instructions.
If figures were released with trading cards or backdrops, those are not available.
TRANSFORMERS (2010)
LEGENDS
- Gold Bumblebee (G1)
- Megatron (G1)
- Optimus Prime (G1)
- Starscream (G1)
SCOUT
- Wreckloose
TRANSFORMERS PRIME
LEGION
- Cindersaur / Smokescreen 2-Pack
- Quick Blade Bumblebee
- Autobot Tailgate
- Prowl
- Abominus (translucent plastic giftset)
- Zamu
COMMANDER
- Unicron Megatron
- Decepticon Bludgeon
- Ironhide
- Trailcutter
DELUXE
- Decepticon Rumble
- Sergeant Kup
- Skystalker
- Shadow Strike Bumblebee
- Prowl
- Hot Shot
- Vertebreak
VOYAGER
- Grimwing
- Thundertron
ROBOTS IN DISGUISE
WARRIOR
- Autobot Twinferno
- Gold Armor Grimlock
GENERATIONS
LEGENDS
- Nemesis Prime & Spinister
- Cliffjumper & Suppressor
DELUXE
- Armada Starscream
- Jhiaxus
- Megatron (stealth bomber design)
- Bumblebee (muscle car design)
- Trailcutter
- Hoist
- Scoop
- Mini-Con Assault Team
- Autobot Skids (missing nudge gun & nitrogen gun)
VOYAGER
- Blitzwing
- Autobot Springer
- Grimlock (Fall of Cybertron design)
- Roadbuster
LEADER
- Jetfire
COMBINER WARS
LEGENDS
- Windcharger
- Rodimus
- Huffer
- Autobot Pipes
- Buzzsaw
- Decepticon Viper
DELUXE
- Ironhide
- Mirage
- Prowl
- Sunstreaker
- Wheeljack
- Autobot Hound
- Smokescreen
- Trailbreaker
VOYAGER
- Optimus Prime
- Battle Core Optimus Prime
- Sky Lynx
- Cyclonus
LEADER
- Ultra Magnus with Minimus Ambus
- Megatron
- Starscream
- Skywarp
- Thundercracker
TITANS RETURN
TITAN MASTER
- Loudmouth
- Nightbeat
- Terri-Bull
- Apeface
- Brawn
- Skytread
- Decepticon Fangry
- Autobot Ptero
- Sawback
- Repugnus
- Autobot Shuffler
- Ramhorn
- Thunderwing head from Siege on Cybertron set
- Rodimus Prime head from Chaos on Velocitron set
LEGENDS
- Autobot Rewind (1st copy)
- Autobot Rewind (2nd copy)
- Autobot Stripes
- Laserbeak
- Ravage
- Decepticon Rumble
- Bumblebee
- Roadburn
DELUXE
- Grax & Skullsmasher
- Autobot Stylor & Chromedome
- Furos & Hardhead
- Blowpipe & Triggerhappy
- Autobot Throttle & Autobot Breakaway
- Freezeout & Autobot Topspin
- Aimless & Misfire
- Caliburst & Slugslinger
- Flameout & Twin Twist
- Vorath & Mindwipe
- Monxo & Wolfwire
- Xort & Highbrow
- Daburu & Autobot Twinferno
- Scorchfire & Windblade
- Hyperfire & Blurr
- Convex & Perceptor
- Flintlock & Sergeant Kup
- Firedrive & Autobot Hot Rod (spoiler is broken off but included)
- Professor Go & Metalhawk from Siege on Cybertron set
VOYAGER
- Nucleon & Galvatron
- Autobot Sovereign & Alpha Trion
- Autobot Infinitus & Sentinel Prime
- Decepticon Hazard & Blitzwing
- Diac & Optimus Prime
- Doomshot & Megatron
- Darkmoon & Astrotrain
- Dynamus & Quickswitch from Chaos on Velocitron set
- Refractor & Laser Prime from Chaos on Velocitron set
- Fathom & Tidal Wave from Siege on Cybertron set
LEADER
- Twin Cast & Autobot Blaster
- Soundblaster & Soundwave
- Ominus & Sky Shadow
- Ginrai & Magnus Prime from Siege on Cybertron set
POWER OF THE PRIMES
PRIME MASTER
- Liege Maximo (w/ Skullgrin decoy armor)
- Micronus (w/ Autobot Cloudburst decoy armor)
- Vector Prime (w/ Metalhawk decoy armor)
- Alchemist Prime (w/ Submarauder decoy armor)
- Alpha Trion (w/ Landmine decoy armor)
- Megatronus (w/ Bomb-Burst decoy armor)
- Quintus Prime (w/ Decepticon Bludgeon decoy armor)
- Solus Prime (w/ Octopunch decoy armor)
DELUXE
- Autobot Jazz
VOYAGER
- Starscream
LEADER
- Evolution Rodimus Prime
SIEGE
DELUXE
- Sideswipe
- Red Alert
- Bluestreak
- Ironhide
- Ratchet
VOYAGER
- Optimus Prime
- Megatron
- Soundwave
EARTHRISE
DELUXE
- Shattered Glass Ratchet
KINGDOM
DELUXE
- Cheetor
TRANSFORMERS (2007 MOVIE)
VOYAGER
- Megatron
REVENGE OF THE FALLEN
SCOUT
- Scattershot
- Divebomb (one of the tail fins is broken)
- Scalpel (yes, it does have all six legs)
- Beachcomber (from Road Rival Showdown 2-pack)
DELUXE
- Deep Desert Brawl
- Rampage (yellow version)
- Armorhide
- Wheelie
VOYAGER
- Mindwipe
- Long Haul
- Mixmaster
- Ironhide
- Demolishor
- Megatron
- Grindor
LEADER
- Optimus Prime
- Megatron
- Jetfire (missing rotary cannon missile launcher and missile)
TRANSFORMERS 2010 (HUNT FOR THE DECEPTICONS)
LEGENDS
- Long Haul
SCOUT
- Brimstone
- Breacher
DELUXE
- Tomahawk
- Bonecrusher (from The Fury Of Bonecrusher set)
VOYAGER
- Highbrow
HUMAN ALLIANCE
- Autobot Jazz / Captain Lennox
DARK OF THE MOON
MINI-CONS
- Dualor (Grimlock)
- Rav (Swoop)
- Triceradon (Slag)
- Catilla (some tiger thing)
LEGION
- Flak
COMMANDER
- Powerglide
- Autobot Guzzle
HUMAN ALLIANCE
- Tailpipe w/ Pinpointer & Sergeant Noble
- Leadfoot / Sergeant Detour & Steeljaw (missing grey missile)
DELUXE
- Starscream
- Thundercracker
- Ratchet
- Darksteel
- Air Raid
- Optimus Prime (DOTM Figure from Optimus Prime 2-Pack)
VOYAGER
- Shockwave
- Sentinel Prime
- Optimus Prime
- Skyhammer
CYBERVERSE
LEGION
- Evac
AGE OF EXTINCTION
LEGENDS
- Bumblebee ("Classic" legends figure from Evolution 2-Pack)
DELUXE
- Lockdown
- Crosshairs
VOYAGER
- Autobot Drift
THE LAST KNIGHT
LEGION
- Optimus Prime
DELUXE
- Drift
BUMBLEBEE
ENERGON IGNITERS SPEED SERIES
- Optimus Prime
STUDIO SERIES
DELUXE
- #26 - WWII Bumblebee (The Last Knight)
