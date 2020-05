Transformers Forged To Fight: Bumblebee Concept Art

Hi, Commanders! This month, we're excited to share a series of awesome concept art pieces with you. Today, we're pleased to showcase this Bumblebee concept art. Is Bumblebee your favorite bot? Check out the attached artwork, remember to download the game for free from your preferred app store and then sound off with your fellow commanders on the 2005 boards!