The Transformers Forged To Fight team starts May off with the following announcement across their official social media
channels: Hi, Commanders! This month, we’re excited to share a series of awesome concept art pieces with you. Today, we’re pleased to showcase this Bumblebee concept art. Is Bumblebee your favorite bot? Check out the attached artwork, remember to download
the game for free from your preferred app store and then sound off with your fellow commanders on the 2005 boards!
The post Transformers Forged To Fight: Bumblebee Concept Art
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
