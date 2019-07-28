|
HasLab Unicron Crowdfunging Hits 2000 Backers!
You belong to me now! We can report that the HasLab Unicron Crowdfunging has reached its first 2000 backers. The first Transformers Crowdfunding figure has reached 25% of it’s final goal of 8000 supporters and we still have 34 days to reach this amount. If so, Unicron’s figure will be produced, taking his place as the biggest Transformers ever made! You can support Unicron here
, and then you can join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!
