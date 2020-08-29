|
Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebrations Planned For Q4 2020
Speaking to the journalists
ahead of Festival Of Licensing, Hasbro stated that they have planned*Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebrations for the year of 2021. The celebrations will start at the end of this year on Q4 2020 with*collaborations, consumer promotions and retail activations. Hasbro is set to attend the*Festival Of Licensing*on October 6th, 2020 and is likely to bring a chunk of sneak peek at their Transformers 35th Anniversary content. Tune in with TFW2005 as we bring you more info.
The post Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebrations Planned For Q4 2020
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca