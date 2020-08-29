Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebrations Planned For Q4 2020


Speaking to the journalists ahead of Festival Of Licensing, Hasbro stated that they have planned*Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebrations for the year of 2021. The celebrations will start at the end of this year on Q4 2020 with*collaborations, consumer promotions and retail activations. Hasbro is set to attend the*Festival Of Licensing*on October 6th, 2020 and is likely to bring a chunk of sneak peek at their Transformers 35th Anniversary content. Tune in with TFW2005 as we bring you more info.

The post Transformers 35th Anniversary Celebrations Planned For Q4 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



