Old Today, 07:53 AM   #1
wervenom
Fortress Maximus
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 5,275
Counting 'em down again! One more time :)
So I will start by saying this. This is my LAST time doing this. With the Classics line (whether it be CHUG, CW/UW, TR, 3P and what have you) almost releasing the original US G1 line with updated characters I will be done with that part of collecting which will leave me with MP or MP style characters to collect so for sure my purchases will be a lot less (not to mention I have no freakin space left so god help me if they do a Titan class Scorponok). There will be NO customized figures; all will be MISB/MOSC if applicable (some 3P arent sealed so it will have to do). There will be a transformer EVERY day, bonus items will also be all Transformers (although some may not transform) assuming I find more between the time this was planned and Christmas Eve. Now bear one thing in mind as what I have chosen this is going to be extremely pic heavy and I do mean extreme! The first year I did it everything was based on size from smallest to largest, last year kinda random IIRC and this year I decided to go by weight. So in that case does the biggest mean the heaviest? Can a single gram make the difference? Round and round we go where they land, only wervenom knows lol. In that I wish you all the best for this holiday season so without further ado let me her you say

One More Time!
December 1
December 1
Introducing first, on the red background, hailing all the way from Hasbro, brought to me by Walmart weighing in at 25 grams, the tiny T-Rex of Terror,

Titans Return Titan Master

OVERBOARD!

Try saying that 3 times fast lol. So this little guy was definitely an afterthought for another figure I purchased but I have to say his little dino mode has kinda grown on me. Really have no use for Titan Masters to be honest and I will still use him for the original purpose I intended him for BUT that may only be a temporary thing. Dragon mode is meh and if I do keep them separate he will join my Prime Predacons but liking more than I thought so he may be joining Soundwave after all on the classics shelf. Not much to say about him but a cute little toy none the less.

NOTE: Something has come into my hands as of late so Overboard shall remain as Overkill
