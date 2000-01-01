December 1
Introducing first, on the red background, hailing all the way from Hasbro, brought to me by Walmart weighing in at 25 grams, the tiny T-Rex of Terror,
Titans Return Titan Master
OVERBOARD!
Try saying that 3 times fast lol. So this little guy was definitely an afterthought for another figure I purchased but I have to say his little dino mode has kinda grown on me. Really have no use for Titan Masters to be honest and I will still use him for the original purpose I intended him for BUT that may only be a temporary thing. Dragon mode is meh and if I do keep them separate he will join my Prime Predacons but liking more than I thought so he may be joining Soundwave after all on the classics shelf. Not much to say about him but a cute little toy none the less.
NOTE: Something has come into my hands as of late so Overboard shall remain as Overkill