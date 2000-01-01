Today, 07:53 AM #1 wervenom Fortress Maximus Join Date: May 2010 Location: Woodbridge, On Posts: 5,275 Counting 'em down again! One more time :)



One More Time!



So I will start by saying this. This is my LAST time doing this. With the Classics line (whether it be CHUG, CW/UW, TR, 3P and what have you) almost releasing the original US G1 line with updated characters I will be done with that part of collecting which will leave me with MP or MP style characters to collect so for sure my purchases will be a lot less (not to mention I have no freakin space left so god help me if they do a Titan class Scorponok). There will be NO customized figures; all will be MISB/MOSC if applicable (some 3P arent sealed so it will have to do). There will be a transformer EVERY day, bonus items will also be all Transformers (although some may not transform) assuming I find more between the time this was planned and Christmas Eve. Now bear one thing in mind as what I have chosen this is going to be extremely pic heavy and I do mean extreme! The first year I did it everything was based on size from smallest to largest, last year kinda random IIRC and this year I decided to go by weight. So in that case does the biggest mean the heaviest? Can a single gram make the difference? Round and round we go where they land, only wervenom knows lol. In that I wish you all the best for this holiday season so without further ado let me her you sayOne More Time!

Introducing first, on the red background, hailing all the way from Hasbro, brought to me by Walmart weighing in at 25 grams, the tiny T-Rex of Terror,



Titans Return Titan Master



OVERBOARD!



Try saying that 3 times fast lol. So this little guy was definitely an afterthought for another figure I purchased but I have to say his little dino mode has kinda grown on me. Really have no use for Titan Masters to be honest and I will still use him for the original purpose I intended him for BUT that may only be a temporary thing. Dragon mode is meh and if I do keep them separate he will join my Prime Predacons but liking more than I thought so he may be joining Soundwave after all on the classics shelf. Not much to say about him but a cute little toy none the less.



NOTE: Something has come into my hands as of late so Overboard shall remain as Overkill











