Old Today, 01:14 PM   #1
Thormind
Generation 1
Join Date: May 2015
Location: Quebec
Posts: 52
MIB FT-06 Sever and/or MISB FT-08 Grinder
MIB FT-06 Sever in perfect condition WITH extra parts that came from FT-07 Stomp to fix the hole in dino mode. 250.00$

MISB FT-08 Grinder, this is a pre-order i no longer need. It will come directly from the store. 298.92$
