Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Hothouse Revealed ? Pre-Orders Live


Hasbro is sharing new reveals for upcoming Transformers figures every Tuesday for the next month or so, and today kicks things off with Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Hothouse!* Hothouse is a Micromaster base from the late 80s and is using the modern WFC battle station mold. Transformers Generations Selects bring back favorite characters from across the globe as exciting entrants into the Cybertronian Wars. Battle station robots join the battle with Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Hothouse – Exclusive! This transforming figure is compatible with the C.O.M.B.A.T. system blast effects (included with Battle Masters &#187; Continue Reading.

Re: Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Hothouse Revealed ? Pre-Orders Live
For anyone looking to pick up in retail I'm pretty sure I saw it at Dollorama
Re: Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Hothouse Revealed ? Pre-Orders Live
For anyone looking to pick up in retail I'm pretty sure I saw it at Dollorama
Re: Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Hothouse Revealed ? Pre-Orders Live
Sue me. I like it. The original was my favorite of the bases. So this was always a purchase for me.

Hope more people can get this mold in hand to see if you can get a tank mode out of the parts.
Re: Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Hothouse Revealed ? Pre-Orders Live
That is, pretty something all right

When they gonna release another micromaster 10-pack to give us the rest of dudes?
