Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,145

Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Hothouse Revealed ? Pre-Orders Live



Hasbro is sharing new reveals for upcoming Transformers figures every Tuesday for the next month or so, and today kicks things off with Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Hothouse!* Hothouse is a Micromaster base from the late 80s and is using the modern WFC battle station mold. Transformers Generations Selects bring back favorite characters from across the globe as exciting entrants into the Cybertronian Wars. Battle station robots join the battle with Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Hothouse – Exclusive! This transforming figure is compatible with the C.O.M.B.A.T. system blast effects (included with Battle Masters



The post







More... Hasbro is sharing new reveals for upcoming Transformers figures every Tuesday for the next month or so, and today kicks things off with Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Hothouse!* Hothouse is a Micromaster base from the late 80s and is using the modern WFC battle station mold. Transformers Generations Selects bring back favorite characters from across the globe as exciting entrants into the Cybertronian Wars. Battle station robots join the battle with Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Earthrise Deluxe Hothouse – Exclusive! This transforming figure is compatible with the C.O.M.B.A.T. system blast effects (included with Battle Masters » Continue Reading. The post Generations Selects WFC Earthrise Hothouse Revealed – Pre-Orders Live appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca