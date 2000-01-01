Yesterday, 11:45 PM #1 OldOfflineMan Generation 1 Join Date: Aug 2018 Location: Toronto Posts: 44 Repairing Combiner Wars Scrapper Locking Tab (Devastator)



Breaking the locking tab renders Devastator unable to stand:



After much crying (me, not my son), I set about repairing the damage. I didn't find anything on the web to help me with this, so I tried to figure something out.



Crazy glue is out because it was not able to withstand the stress placed on the locking tab. I could not melt the plastic because the tab was sheared off, making it difficult to ensure bonding across the entire contact area. The simplest option I came up with (other than using polymer cement/weld, which would require me to identify the type of plastic) was to fashion a new locking tab using a paper clip. I chose a paper clip because the wire is hard to bend, making it the likeliest candidate to stay in shape once stress is applied (i.e. when Devastator's weight is all on this clip).



Tools required:



- 2 x Philips head screwdrivers (to fit Scrapper's screws),

- 1 x paper clip,

- 1 x pliers/shearers to cut the paper clip,

- 1 x needle nose pliers to help bend the paper clip.





Procedure:



Step 1 - I removed the 4 screws holding Scrapper's chest to the back (Pic 1) and disassembled him so I can work on only the scoop/bucket assembly (Pic 2).



Step 2 - I tightly wrapped a paper clip around the beam and two fashioned splitting leaves with the paper clip legs (Pic 3, Pic 4). These will be slipped into the slot on the chassis where the locking tab is supposed to go in. The easiest way to fashion the leaves was to slip the legs of the paper clip into the slot to the point that it locks the scoop/bucket tightly to the chassis (Pic 5) and bend them to the lets into the desired shape using the needle nose pliers (Pic 6). Make sure bend them in such a way that you can slide the leaves back out of the slot as you'll need to release the scoop/bucket to reassemble Scrapper. It may take a few tries to get the leaves in the right shape.



Step 3 - Slide Scrapper's head up and down along the guide rails to ensure the leaves do not interfere with Scrapper's head as it transforms (Pic 7). If it does, reshape the leaves.



Step 4 - Once you're satisfied, slide the leaves back out of the slot (Pic 8) and reassemble Scrapper (Pic 9).



Step 5 - Slide the leaves into the slot and voila (Pic 10)! The scoop/bucket can now be locked.



All of this took about an hour (including planning the repair out). This repair can prevent the scoop/bucket from ever being unlocked, but it's no big deal even in robot mode (Pic 11). Doing this right will allow much weight to be placed on Devastator's right foot again (Pic 12).









