Along with the Bumblee Movie Prequel, iBooks
also brings us a preview for IDW Publishing’s Lost Light #19, due for release on June 27. After last issue’s shocking revelations, the newly-united Team Rodimus and Scavengers come face-to-face with a legion of Sparkeaters that look a little familiar! It’s friends against friends as Lost Light‘s final story arc, “Crucible,” kicks off; this first chapter also welcomes back artist E.J. Su, who illustrated as well IDW’s very first Transformers book, Infiltration. Be sure to read the preview after the break, and then sound off on the TFW2005 boards!
The post Lost Light #19 iBooks preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.