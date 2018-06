Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,469

Along with the Bumblee Movie Prequel, iBooks also brings us a preview for IDW Publishing's Lost Light #19, due for release on June 27. After last issue's shocking revelations, the newly-united Team Rodimus and Scavengers come face-to-face with a legion of Sparkeaters that look a little familiar! It's friends against friends as Lost Light's final story arc, "Crucible," kicks off; this first chapter also welcomes back artist E.J. Su, who illustrated as well IDW's very first Transformers book, Infiltration.





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.