|
Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 iBooks preview
iBooks
has posted its three-page preview for IDW Publishing’s Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1, scheduled for release this July. Occurring around twenty years prior to the events of the Bumblebee movie, this four issue miniseries already takes on a heavy James Bond vibe as David Reeve, agent of P.R.O.G.R.A.M.M.E., goes after criminal organization E.I.D.O.L.O.N. in 1964… albeit it with a little Autobot help! Additionally, this prequel brings back together Robots in Disguise writer John Barber and artist Andrew Griffith, who first worked together on Dark of the Moon prequel Foundation.*Check out the preview for yourself after the jump!
The post Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 iBooks preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.