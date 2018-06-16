Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 iBooks preview


iBooks has posted its three-page preview for IDW Publishing’s Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1, scheduled for release this July. Occurring around twenty years prior to the events of the Bumblebee movie, this four issue miniseries already takes on a heavy James Bond vibe as David Reeve, agent of P.R.O.G.R.A.M.M.E., goes after criminal organization E.I.D.O.L.O.N. in 1964… albeit it with a little Autobot help! Additionally, this prequel brings back together Robots in Disguise writer John Barber and artist Andrew Griffith, who first worked together on Dark of the Moon prequel Foundation.*Check out the preview for yourself after the jump!

The post Bumblebee Movie Prequel #1 iBooks preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



