Today, 08:50 PM
Super_Megatron
ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look


Thanks to Sonic Bomber-Core on Facebook we now have our first look at the upcoming ROTB Deluxe Airazor! The images in question show the figure off in both her robot and beast modes. Check it out after the break and let us know your first impressions on the boards!

The post ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Today, 09:51 PM
evenstaves
Re: ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look
Heaven help me, this actually looks pretty cool?
Today, 10:05 PM
RNSrobot
Re: ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look
Heaven help me, this actually looks pretty cool?
Recognizably airazor???

This can't be real ;D
