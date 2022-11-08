|
|
|
Today, 08:50 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look
Thanks to Sonic Bomber-Core on Facebook
we now have our first look at the upcoming ROTB Deluxe Airazor! The images in question show the figure off in both her robot and beast modes. Check it out after the break and let us know your first impressions on the boards!
The post ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
Today, 09:51 PM
|
#2
|
Location: les Milles Isles
|
Re: ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look
Heaven help me, this actually looks pretty cool?
|
|
|
Today, 10:05 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: ROTB Deluxe Airazor First Look
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by evenstaves
Heaven help me, this actually looks pretty cool?
Recognizably airazor???
This can't be real
;D
|
|
|
|
|
