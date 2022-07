Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream In The Works?

A post in Chinese platform Baidu seems to give us a hint of an upcoming Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream. We suggest to take this with a grain of salt until we get a more reliable or official confirmation. We only have a small image which shows a Revenge Of The Fallen redeco of the Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream. Would you be interested in this ROTF Starscream redeco for your collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!