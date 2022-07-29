|
|
Today, 05:10 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream In The Works?
A post in*Chinese platform Baidu
* seems to give us a hint of an upcoming Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream. We suggest to take this with a grain of salt until we get a more reliable or official confirmation. We only have a small image which shows a Revenge Of The Fallen redeco of the Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream. Would you be interested in this ROTF Starscream redeco for your collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
The post Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream In The Works?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:35 PM.