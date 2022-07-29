Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 05:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,699
Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream In The Works?


A post in*Chinese platform Baidu* seems to give us a hint of an upcoming Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream. We suggest to take this with a grain of salt until we get a more reliable or official confirmation. We only have a small image which shows a Revenge Of The Fallen redeco of the Masterpiece Movie MPM-10 Starscream. Would you be interested in this ROTF Starscream redeco for your collection? Let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Rumor: Transformers Masterpiece Movie Revenge Of The Fallen Starscream In The Works? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



