Yesterday, 11:38 PM #1 JLvatron Chosen 1 Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Montreal Posts: 7,868 A U.S. TF Adventure So I arrived in Philadelphia today and hit up a Target.

Seige voy prices are 30 US, around 40 Cdn; I'm guessing TRU Canada has more frequent sales so it's better to buy at home.



saw some Legos for 20 US, but Costco at home has them at 20 Cdn.

Strike 2!



Spotted the 'bag tag' G1 TF's at Dollar Tree. Really nice looking for 1$ US, but then realized at the end of the day, they're Action Masters at best and non-moving statues at worst.



I don't know why I hadn't thought of this non-Transforming moral dilemna before. I left them there as the implications are too negative.



3 Strikes, game over?

"Don't be absurd!"

-Galvatron



__________________"Don't be absurd!"-Galvatron

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

