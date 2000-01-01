Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
JLvatron
A U.S. TF Adventure
So I arrived in Philadelphia today and hit up a Target.
Seige voy prices are 30 US, around 40 Cdn; I'm guessing TRU Canada has more frequent sales so it's better to buy at home.

saw some Legos for 20 US, but Costco at home has them at 20 Cdn.
Strike 2!

Spotted the 'bag tag' G1 TF's at Dollar Tree. Really nice looking for 1$ US, but then realized at the end of the day, they're Action Masters at best and non-moving statues at worst.

I don't know why I hadn't thought of this non-Transforming moral dilemna before. I left them there as the implications are too negative.

3 Strikes, game over?
"Don't be absurd!"
-Galvatron
