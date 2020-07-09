|
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Allicon In-Hand Images
Thanks to Jon Toy*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Class Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing. This is our first official Allicon mold which is part of the new Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe class. Allicon is quite a simple but fun figure with a very cartoon-accurate robot mode. He includes a small sword and a spear and shows a nice range of posability. We have comparison shots next to Earthrise Cliffjumper and Smokescreen for those wondering about scale. Allicon will be a great companion for the upcoming Earthrise Quintesson. » Continue Reading.
