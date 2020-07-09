Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:40 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,938
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Allicon In-Hand Images


Thanks to Jon Toy*on Youtube, we can share for you our first set of in-hand images of the new*Transformers Studio Series SS-65 Voyager Class Bumblebee Movie Blitzwing. This is our first official Allicon mold which is part of the new Earthrise Wave 2 Deluxe class. Allicon is quite a simple but fun figure with a very cartoon-accurate robot mode. He includes a small sword and a spear and shows a nice range of posability. We have comparison shots next to Earthrise Cliffjumper and Smokescreen for those wondering about scale. Allicon will be a great companion for the upcoming Earthrise Quintesson.

The post Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Allicon In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Old Today, 02:54 PM   #2
cr3d1t
Machine War
cr3d1t's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2017
Location: Laval
Posts: 204
Re: Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Allicon In-Hand Images
I think he looks good in both modes, and looks wonderfully chunky but the transformation itself is way too simple for a deluxe class figure.
