Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Wanted: MP-10G Optimus Prime
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:12 AM   #1
andersox
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 198
Wanted: MP-10G Optimus Prime
Anyone out there looking to sell one of these bad boys?

I tried getting him via ntwrk, and through Hasbropulse this AM but no luck.

PM if so.

Thanks!
andersox is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 10:46 AM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
OptimusB38's Avatar
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 590
Re: Wanted: MP-10G Optimus Prime
Showz maybe
OptimusB38 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:31 AM   #3
andersox
Generation 2
Join Date: Apr 2017
Location: Calgary
Posts: 198
Re: Wanted: MP-10G Optimus Prime
Quote:
Originally Posted by OptimusB38 View Post
Showz maybe
Yeah I'm hoping someone on here is selling at the Calgary Comic & Toy Expo on Sunday.

(anyone?)
andersox is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw Takara Hasbro
Transformers
Transformers Maketoys MTRM-CF01 SOLARFLARE MISB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Large Lot Of Figures Parts Accessories
Transformers
Transformers X-Transbots Apollyon Masterpiece Megatron Used MX-1 Used
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:34 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.