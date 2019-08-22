|
Canadian Mint Coins Featuring Optimus Prime In-Hand Images
We had previously reported that the Royal Canadian Mint surprised us with the release of two special Optimus Prime themed coins
. The coins available were a*3D lenticular coin
*which shows Optimus Prime change between both modes, and is legally a 25 cent coin and* available for $34.95 CAD, limited to 25,000 units. Then, a*second piece
*which is legally valued at 25 dollars and limited to 3500 units is available for $159.95 CAD, made of pure silver. Courtesy of 2005 Boards members*MP Collector and*ckhtiger,*we can share for you in-hand images of these fantastic coins. Popular Transformes » Continue Reading.
