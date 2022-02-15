Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Announced As The First Movie Of A New Trilogy


Paramount just issued a special announcement stating that Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will become the first movie of a new trilogy. In addition to the live-action movies, the CGI animated theatrical will hit theaters in 2024. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released theatrically in 2023 and is the first of three new installments. A new animated series from @Nickelodeon arrives this fall. And in 2024, the franchise expands further with a CG animated Transformers theatrical film. #ParamountPlus”

The post Transformers: Rise Of The Beast Announced As The First Movie Of A New Trilogy appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



