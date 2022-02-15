Paramount just issued a special announcement
stating that Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts will become the first movie of a new trilogy. In addition to the live-action movies, the CGI animated theatrical will hit theaters in 2024. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released theatrically in 2023 and is the first of three new installments. A new animated series from @Nickelodeon arrives this fall. And in 2024, the franchise expands further with a CG animated Transformers theatrical film. #ParamountPlus”
