Rescue Bots Mini-figures Blind Bags Wave 2 Stock Images

Via UK Hamleys toystore *we can share for you our first stock images of the new*Rescue Bots Mini-figures Blind Bags Wave 2. These blind bags bring you small figurines of*Rescue Bots*characters like:*Wedge, Hotshot, Medix, Whirl, Hoist, Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Chase. Similar to the Rescue Bots Blind Bags Wave 1 , each character has 2 different figurines for a total of 16 bots. Bumblebees, Optimus and Chase molds are redecos of Wave 1 while the rest are new molds and characters. Check out the images after the jump and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!The post Rescue Bots Mini-figures Blind Bags Wave 2 Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM