Saw The Last Knight...Cade is NOT Tony Stark!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1X8xu5hvJTI So, saw the movie and thought Cade is NOT Tony Stark. This felt like Ironman superimposed on a Transformers movie. It was the same sense I got with TMNT Out of the Shadows when I said that was a great Transformers movie. That, and a few other imperfections keep this from being the best in the series. However, i have a theory that some questions and holes were left deliberately. And, despite all that, I could follow the story very easily and had a fun time with my family. Spoiler free thoughts up to 18.04, then a VERY SPOILER HEAVY review continues from there forward.

