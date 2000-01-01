Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Saw The Last Knight...Cade is NOT Tony Stark!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:48 AM   #1
GotBot
Robot in Disguise
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 590
Saw The Last Knight...Cade is NOT Tony Stark!
So, saw the movie and thought Cade is NOT Tony Stark. This felt like Ironman superimposed on a Transformers movie. It was the same sense I got with TMNT Out of the Shadows when I said that was a great Transformers movie. That, and a few other imperfections keep this from being the best in the series. However, i have a theory that some questions and holes were left deliberately. And, despite all that, I could follow the story very easily and had a fun time with my family. Spoiler free thoughts up to 18.04, then a VERY SPOILER HEAVY review continues from there forward.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1X8xu5hvJTI
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Beast Wars Henkei! Henkei! C-16 Dinobot Complete!!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot of 4 Figures
Transformers
Transformers G1 Vintage Bandai Jetfire Figure w/Armor
Transformers
Transformers Titans Return Chaos on Velocitron Set MISB
Transformers
transformers beast wars lot
Transformers
Starscream Transformer ROTF
Transformers
Megatron Transformer ROTF
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:13 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.