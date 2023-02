Today, 11:54 AM #1 GotBot Nexus Maximus Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 2,292 Legacy Evolution Breakdown Review



https://youtu.be/xRbdXeZcBF4 And rounding out the Transformers Legacy Evolution Stunticons we have Breakdown. I was super disappointed by how boring and lazy Wildrider was, since it is almost the exact same thing as the CW but with feet and harsh tolerances. As such, I was nervous about this guy. His story of good, bad and ugly is certainly more complicated than it was with Wildrider but maybe that's just what will make this guy more of a success. Today, 12:17 PM #2 RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 4,040 Re: Legacy Evolution Breakdown Review Quote: GotBot Originally Posted by



https://youtu.be/xRbdXeZcBF4 And rounding out the Transformers Legacy Evolution Stunticons we have Breakdown. I was super disappointed by how boring and lazy Wildrider was, since it is almost the exact same thing as the CW but with feet and harsh tolerances. As such, I was nervous about this guy. His story of good, bad and ugly is certainly more complicated than it was with Wildrider but maybe that's just what will make this guy more of a success.



That's how I feel about Legacy Kickback. "g1 but with elbows"



I should watch your Wildrider review, sounds lulz. "CW with feet" lolThat's how I feel about Legacy Kickback. "g1 but with elbows"I should watch your Wildrider review, sounds lulz.

FEEDBACK THREAD

http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=47050



"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!" __________________"YOU WIN AGAIN, GRAVITY!"

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge