It seems at though the Transformers: Bumblebee movie hype-train is… now in motion. Following our news report on the public debut of movie toys
, we are happy to learn that Dario Marianelli has been tapped as the composer of the upcoming movie. Film Music Reporter states
: “Dario Marianelli has been tapped to score the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. The film is directed by Travis Knight and stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Rachel Crow, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn and Grace Dzienny. The movie is set in 1987 and » Continue Reading.
