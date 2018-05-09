Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Dario Marianelli Set To Compose The Score Of Transformers: Bumblebee Movie
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,235
Dario Marianelli Set To Compose The Score Of Transformers: Bumblebee Movie


It seems at though the Transformers: Bumblebee movie hype-train is… now in motion. Following our news report on the public debut of movie toys, we are happy to learn that Dario Marianelli has been tapped as the composer of the upcoming movie. Film Music Reporter states: “Dario Marianelli has been tapped to score the upcoming Transformers spinoff Bumblebee. The film is directed by Travis Knight and stars Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Rachel Crow, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn and Grace Dzienny. The movie is set in 1987 and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Dario Marianelli Set To Compose The Score Of Transformers: Bumblebee Movie appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Super Gobots RARE Vamp Figure Go-Bot Gobot great condition!
Transformers
Transformers G1 MIB Countdown Micromaster Autobot Base Complete Boxed
Transformers
Transformers G1 Minibots Lot Wheelie Cliffjumper Brawn Windcharger Gears Huffer
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Slag Dinobot RARE Authentic
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:50 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.