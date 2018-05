TM2 Blackarachnia for trade

Testing the waters here - I have a complete (and dusty) TM2 Blackarachnia, opened of course, but complete, with box and instructions.



Wondering if any one is looking for her.



I'm looking for:



- MPs

- Takara fembots from all eras

- Hot Toys



If you wanna chat about this, feel free to shoot me a PM.

