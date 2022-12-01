Parting with my big boys for space.
Item location is in Milton, ON. 15-20 minutes away from where TFCON is held.
Titans Return - Trypticon
My first Titan class. Complete with box, instruction manual, character card, Decepticon Full-Tilt, and Titan Master Necro.
Transformed to satisfy my curiosity and promptly stored back in the box.
Parting with this treasure for $300.
Titans Return - Fortress Maximus w/ MSIB DK-03 and DK-03G
My second Titan class. Complete with box, instruction manual, character card, Cerebros, and Titan Master Emissary.
Will include both variants for DK-03 upgrades MISB.
Transformed to satisfy my curiosity and promptly stored back in the box.
Parting with this treasure for $400.