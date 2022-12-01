skyshadow Generation 2 Join Date: Nov 2017 Location: Milton, Ontario Posts: 178

Titans for Sale - Trypticon, Fortress Maximus



Item location is in Milton, ON. 15-20 minutes away from where TFCON is held.



Titans Return - Trypticon





My first Titan class. Complete with box, instruction manual, character card, Decepticon Full-Tilt, and Titan Master Necro.



Transformed to satisfy my curiosity and promptly stored back in the box.



Parting with this treasure for $300.





Titans Return - Fortress Maximus w/ MSIB DK-03 and DK-03G





My second Titan class. Complete with box, instruction manual, character card, Cerebros, and Titan Master Emissary.



Will include both variants for DK-03 upgrades MISB.



Transformed to satisfy my curiosity and promptly stored back in the box.



