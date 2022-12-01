Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Items For Sale or Trade
Reload this Page Titans for Sale - Trypticon, Fortress Maximus
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:46 PM   #1
skyshadow
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Milton, Ontario
Posts: 178
Titans for Sale - Trypticon, Fortress Maximus
Parting with my big boys for space.

Item location is in Milton, ON. 15-20 minutes away from where TFCON is held.

Titans Return - Trypticon


My first Titan class. Complete with box, instruction manual, character card, Decepticon Full-Tilt, and Titan Master Necro.

Transformed to satisfy my curiosity and promptly stored back in the box.

Parting with this treasure for $300.


Titans Return - Fortress Maximus w/ MSIB DK-03 and DK-03G


My second Titan class. Complete with box, instruction manual, character card, Cerebros, and Titan Master Emissary.

Will include both variants for DK-03 upgrades MISB.

Transformed to satisfy my curiosity and promptly stored back in the box.

Parting with this treasure for $400.
skyshadow is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:32 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2023, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.