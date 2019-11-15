|
Flame Toys New Furai Action Line Announced
Flame Toys got the attention of the fans with their impressive top-quality Kuro Kara Kuri non-transformable action figures, and with their more affordable line of model kits: Furai Model. Now, via Flame Toys Facebook
, they have announced a new line:*Furai Action. What is Flame Toys offering this time? According to the official description, the Furai Action will bring you*pre-assembled and painted Furai Model kits, with battle damage paint and a new stand for the figure. The first promotional images showcases IDW Optimus Prime model kit with an impressive deco and finishing. We still don’t have concrete information about release » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys New Furai Action Line Announced
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Ontario Collectors Con 2020
will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.