zuffyprime
Thumbs up FOR SALE: SIEGE RATCHET MISB $35 COST PRICE
Hi Everyone,
I have a Siege Ratchet MISB for Sale.

$35 bucks, after tax cost price from EB games.

Not making money, just want to offer to another collector who might need one.



Must be able to meet in Mississauga,
thanks
I'm Buying: G1 Boxes/Inserts
I'm Buying: G1 MIB KOs
If you have any for sale, please let me know, thanks
Tags
ratchet, siege

