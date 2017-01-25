2017 marks the 10th Anniversary of the first Michael Bay Live Action Transformers Movie*a.k.a. Transformers 2007. A*great way to celebrate is to dig*into the past and discover unused concepts, posters, trailers etc. 2005 Boards Member Red Goblin just so happened to bump into three unused posters for the movie. The posters were created
by artist Chris Davidson and he has this to say: “This was a created as a poster concept for the first Transformers movie. The 3D work (Optimus) was done by BLT & Associates and ILM. I made the girls legs in Poser. The rest, like the » Continue Reading.
The post Unused Movie Posters For Transformers 2007
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...