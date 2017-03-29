Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:21 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,270
Transformers: Earth Wars Brings Beast Wars Optimus Primal and Megatron to Present Day


We have some very exciting news for many of our board members who have joined us in playing the awesome and highly addictive mobile game, Transformers: Earth Wars. The developer of the game, Space Ape announced via their Facebook page the upcoming addition of Beast Wars characters!!! BEAST WARS: Find out what brings OPTIMUS PRIMAL &#38; MEGATRON to present day Earth. A new series of characters and events, featuring story from TV show writer Simon Furman. Commences 31st March! Space Ape has made serious efforts to expand the game playing experience for players since it’s launch*by*adding in combiners such &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: Earth Wars Brings Beast Wars Optimus Primal and Megatron to Present Day Earth!!! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
