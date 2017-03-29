We have some very exciting news for many of our board members who have joined us in playing the awesome and highly addictive mobile game, Transformers: Earth Wars. The developer of the game, Space Ape announced via their Facebook page
the upcoming addition of Beast Wars characters!!! BEAST WARS: Find out what brings OPTIMUS PRIMAL & MEGATRON to present day Earth. A new series of characters and events, featuring story from TV show writer Simon Furman. Commences 31st March! Space Ape has made serious efforts to expand the game playing experience for players since it’s launch*by*adding in combiners such » Continue Reading.
