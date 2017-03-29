Paramount has updated their Official Transformers Live Action Movie Website
to feature content from the upcoming Michael Bay movie Transformers: The Last Knight. The Home page features an interactive (mouse movement) Optimus Prime during his acceptance to*seek redemption. Story menu will display the official synopsis of the movie while the Characters menu features the recently revealed character trailers for Optimus Prime, Megatron, Bumblebee, Barricade, Hot Rod, Sqweeks, Cogman and Hound. You can take a look at several behind-the-scenes images on the Gallery menu and the Videos menu will feature the trailers we’ve seen so far. Socials menu will display » Continue Reading.
