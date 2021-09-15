Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 606 Now Online


Rescued from the archives! The July 16 2021 recording of WTF@TFW has resurfaced, so kick back and re-live the wonder years of MP-09, realizing MOTU Origins is a problem, and the brief mystery of that Buzzworthy 4-pack. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW  606  July 16 2021 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 606 Now Online appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



