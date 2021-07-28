Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
The Transformers G1 Cartoon Season 3 Available For Streaming Via Hasbro Pulse YouTube


Attention old-time Transformers fans! The official*Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel*have uploaded the complete*G1*Transformers cartoon Season 3*for your viewing pleasure. You now watch the classic G1 Transformers series for free and remember the classic episodes and characters that defined our franchise. Hasbro Pulse YouTube channel uploaded*season 1*and season 2, and now the*complete 30 episodes of G1 season 3*are available for free streaming. Hasbro has stated that*Season 4 will be uploaded next weekend! This is in order to support the screening of*Transformers: The Movie 35 Anniversary at US theaters. Click on the discussion link below and share your &#187; Continue Reading.

The post The Transformers G1 Cartoon Season 3 Available For Streaming Via Hasbro Pulse YouTube appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: The Transformers G1 Cartoon Season 3 Available For Streaming Via Hasbro Pulse You
The worst made but most entertaining season by far.
