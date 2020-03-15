What new scheme is Starscream cooking up with Megatron? Find out more in the 5-page preview of Transformers #28, via Major Spoilers, then remember to add this issue to your New Comic Book Day pull list tomorrow! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Anna Malkova (Artist), Casey Coller (Cover Artist), Adam Bryce Thomas (Cover Artist), Teiowí:sonte Thomas Deer
(Cover Artist) “War World: Hunt.” As the Decepticons take over important facilities in Iacon, it opens up an opportunity for a jailbreak! But, will Bumblebee, Swindle, and Trickdiamond be able to escape–and is it really better for them if they do? » Continue Reading.
