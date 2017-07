Transformers Universe: Bumblebee Movie To Have A Small $70 Million Budget

Screenrant reports that*Transformers Universe: Bumblebee*movie has been assigned with an extremely small budget compared to previous Transformers Live Action Movies. With just US$ 70 million, the budget is less than one-third of a budget usually given to each of the previous five movies. However, this decision is justified with the following reasons: No globetrotting involved. The story is to take place in California. Baysplosions are not needed for the movie. With a small cast of robots, the CGI cost is significantly lowered. No A-List actors such as Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Hopkins, Stanley Tucci etc. Tax incentive received for US$ 22