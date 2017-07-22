|
Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiners Wave 1 At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member Dah Padre, we have another Robots In Disguise sighting. Dah Padre reports finding
the 1st Wave of Robots In Disguise Combiner Force Team Combiners at his Toys R Us in Orland Park, IL. This wave consists of Ultra Bee
and Menasor
. Have a new Transformers Sighting in your area? Sound off in the 2005 Board Sightings Forum!
