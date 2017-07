Clear View of Takara?s The Last Knight Quintessa Figure

Thanks to Dengeki Hobby , we have a very nice and clear image of the upcoming Quintessa figure from The Last Knight. The figure shown in this image is apparently from the Takara release of the Infernocus Legends combiner figure set. This is our first clear image of the figure, so it’s not yet clear how much it will differ from the US release. Click the title bar to check Quintessa out in all her evil glory.The post Clear View of Takara’s The Last Knight Quintessa Figure appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM