Thanks to 2005 Board member Underlord, we have a new Robots In Disguise sighting to share with you. This time, it's the 3-Step version of everyone's favorite antler-bot farm implement – Thunderhoof! Underlord reports finding this figure at this local ASDA in Clacton. Are you finding other new Transformers in the UK? Share on the 2005 Boards in the UK Sightings thread.