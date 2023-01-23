Via an eBay listing
we have images of a*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber prototype to share with you. This prototype is molded in blue, light green and gray, giving Victory Saber a unique look. We have several images of Star Saber, Victory Leo (robot mode only) and Victory Saber as well as comparison shots next to the final product and other recent Generations toys. We also have images of all the weapons and accessories, but the Micromasters. The auction starts on not-so-economic $2400 but we know this is a very rare piece. See all the mirrored images after the jump » Continue Reading.
