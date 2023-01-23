Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images


Via an eBay listing we have images of a*Transformers HasLab Victory Saber prototype to share with you. This prototype is molded in blue, light green and gray, giving Victory Saber a unique look. We have several images of Star Saber, Victory Leo (robot mode only) and Victory Saber as well as comparison shots next to the final product and other recent Generations toys. We also have images of all the weapons and accessories, but the Micromasters. The auction starts on not-so-economic $2400 but we know this is a very rare piece.

The post Transformers HasLab Victory Saber Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



