Today, 12:36 PM #1 GotBot Alternator Join Date: Feb 2016 Location: Newfoundland and Labrador Posts: 944 Beast Wars Megatron Reacts to MP-43 Announcement - a Stop-Motion Parody

https://youtu.be/zuYWbUlCSjA After reacting to Power of the Primes, and feeling left out, Beast Wars Megatron now reacts to news from Waspinator - the unveiling of MP-43! Feeling enthused and vindicated, Beast Wars Megatron seeks to relish in his Masterpiece incarnation by gloating to Optimus Primal, but on his way to find him he encounters many others who have also gotten masterpiece iterations, and boasts to them all, including Ironhide, Ratchet, Sideswipe, Barricade, Bumblebee, Starscream, megatron and more! Will he find Primal?

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

