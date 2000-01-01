Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:36 PM
GotBot
Alternator
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 944
Beast Wars Megatron Reacts to MP-43 Announcement - a Stop-Motion Parody
After reacting to Power of the Primes, and feeling left out, Beast Wars Megatron now reacts to news from Waspinator - the unveiling of MP-43! Feeling enthused and vindicated, Beast Wars Megatron seeks to relish in his Masterpiece incarnation by gloating to Optimus Primal, but on his way to find him he encounters many others who have also gotten masterpiece iterations, and boasts to them all, including Ironhide, Ratchet, Sideswipe, Barricade, Bumblebee, Starscream, megatron and more! Will he find Primal?
https://youtu.be/zuYWbUlCSjA
