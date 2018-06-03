|
Transformers Platinum Edition Dinobots Set Packaging Art By Ken Christiansen
Artist*Ken Christiansen*keeps sharing more of his packaging artwork he has done for Hasbro. Now he has revealed art from the*Platinum Edition Dinobots 5-pack. The images were shared via*Ken Christiansen
*Facebook account. We have the pencils of the* Platinum Edition Dinobots 5-pack*set. This set included G1 styled repaints of*the Age Of Extinction Dinobots:*Grimlock, Slug, Strafe, Slog and Snarl. All of them also included new remolded G1 heads for the robot modes. Today we have the individual pencils of: Grimlock, Slug and Snarl. You can click on the bar to see the mirrored new images on this news post » Continue Reading.
