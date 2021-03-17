Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,277

Haslab Unicron Shipping From Hasbro



“Where’d that come from?” “Who cares? I’m more worried about where it’s goin’!” The time is nigh, Transformers fans! The long-awaited Haslab Unicron has begun making his way from Hasbro warehouses to collectors’ houses! Many who ordered the largest Transformers figure ever made have been receiving shipping notices over the last few days notifying them the chaos bringer is on his way. However, not everyone has received a notice yet so things seem to be rolling out in waves so sit tight! As for those who ordered Unicron through an alternate retailer (like this newsie did) the wait continues for



The post







More... “Where’d that come from?” “Who cares? I’m more worried about where it’s goin’!” The time is nigh, Transformers fans! The long-awaited Haslab Unicron has begun making his way from Hasbro warehouses to collectors’ houses! Many who ordered the largest Transformers figure ever made have been receiving shipping notices over the last few days notifying them the chaos bringer is on his way. However, not everyone has received a notice yet so things seem to be rolling out in waves so sit tight! As for those who ordered Unicron through an alternate retailer (like this newsie did) the wait continues for » Continue Reading. The post Haslab Unicron Shipping From Hasbro appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca