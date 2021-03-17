Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Haslab Unicron Shipping From Hasbro


"Where'd that come from?" "Who cares? I'm more worried about where it's goin'!" The time is nigh, Transformers fans! The long-awaited Haslab Unicron has begun making his way from Hasbro warehouses to collectors' houses! Many who ordered the largest Transformers figure ever made have been receiving shipping notices over the last few days notifying them the chaos bringer is on his way. However, not everyone has received a notice yet so things seem to be rolling out in waves so sit tight! As for those who ordered Unicron through an alternate retailer (like this newsie did) the wait continues for

